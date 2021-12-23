GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Shares of NASDAQ GAN opened at $9.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77. The company has a market cap of $386.06 million, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.37. GAN has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 22.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GAN will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Seamus M. Mcgill acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 42,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $555,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,848 shares of company stock worth $2,462,377. Company insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in GAN by 155.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,769,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GAN by 20.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,574,000 after purchasing an additional 471,971 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in GAN by 36.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,898,000 after purchasing an additional 539,016 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in GAN by 56.8% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,359,000 after purchasing an additional 625,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GAN by 62.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 284,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

