Gaj Finance (GAJ) Achieves Market Cap of $202,538.49

Gaj Finance (CURRENCY:GAJ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Gaj Finance has a market cap of $202,538.49 and $5,055.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gaj Finance has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Gaj Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00058351 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.07 or 0.08113565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,446.30 or 0.99889512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00073945 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00051118 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002693 BTC.

About Gaj Finance

Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance

Gaj Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaj Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

