G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units’ Lock-Up Period Will End on December 28th (NASDAQ:GGGVU)

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:GGGVU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, December 28th. G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ GGGVU opened at $10.35 on Thursday. G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20.

Get G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units during the third quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC purchased a new position in G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,805,000.

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.