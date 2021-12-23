FY2022 EPS Estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Digital in a report issued on Monday, December 20th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.86 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.65. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -63.20 and a beta of 4.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.92. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 2.3% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 3.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 7.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.