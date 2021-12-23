FY2021 EPS Estimates for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crown Castle International in a report issued on Sunday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.56 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CCI. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

CCI stock opened at $199.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.87, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.33. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.06%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 42.8% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

