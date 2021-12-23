FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Decreased by Analyst

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alcoa in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will earn $6.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.94. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

AA opened at $59.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.40. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.25.

Alcoa announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

