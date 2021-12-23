Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $761.84

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 761.84 ($10.07) and traded as low as GBX 632 ($8.35). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 690 ($9.12), with a volume of 62,763 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSTA shares. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($11.89) to GBX 800 ($10.57) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($11.89) to GBX 850 ($11.23) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their target price on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($11.89) to GBX 850 ($11.23) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £426.12 million and a PE ratio of -15.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 668.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 761.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

