FuelCell Energy (FCEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

In other news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,625 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 48,595 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,499 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 70,389 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 94,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,406,000 after buying an additional 156,538 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

