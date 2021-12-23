FuelCell Energy (FCEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.
Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $29.44.
In other news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts recently commented on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.
FuelCell Energy Company Profile
FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.
