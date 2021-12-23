FTX Token (FTT) Price Hits $41.70 on Major Exchanges

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $5.80 billion and approximately $77.30 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token coin can now be bought for approximately $41.70 or 0.00085476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00042956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007116 BTC.

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTX Token (FTT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 334,868,098 coins and its circulating supply is 138,998,762 coins. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.