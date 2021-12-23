FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Shares Gap Down to $7.60

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.60, but opened at $7.43. FTC Solar shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 3,411 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTCI shares. Barclays raised shares of FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. Research analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FTC Solar news, CEO Sean Hunkler acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,662,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,428,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,751,000. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

