Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $844.90

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 844.90 ($11.16) and traded as high as GBX 893.40 ($11.80). Fresnillo shares last traded at GBX 877.80 ($11.60), with a volume of 823,672 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRES. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.21) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.70) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.23) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.70) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.89) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,113.13 ($14.71).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 902.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 844.90. The stock has a market cap of £6.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

