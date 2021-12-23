Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Up 10.3%

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)’s share price shot up 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.31 and last traded at $29.31. 34,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,512,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $108,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,650,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth $49,162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth $23,477,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth $22,657,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth $17,930,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

