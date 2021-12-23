Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Director Charles Jr. Beard Buys 988 Shares

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Director Charles Jr. Beard purchased 988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,944.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FDP stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.41. 125,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 18.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,012,000 after purchasing an additional 119,779 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 60.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

