Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

FSNUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.87. 62,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,623. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

