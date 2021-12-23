Frax (FRAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.55 Billion

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Frax coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frax has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and $24.41 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00056278 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.71 or 0.08071324 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,428.23 or 0.99721650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00073725 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00051199 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007236 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,555,574,682 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

