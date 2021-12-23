Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.26

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.26 and traded as low as $14.00. Fortescue Metals Group shares last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 19,648 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSUMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

