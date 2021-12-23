Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) General Counsel Peter Butterfield Sells 5,400 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $189,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Peter Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Peter Butterfield sold 2,300 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $80,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Peter Butterfield sold 8,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $347,760.00.

Shares of FLYW opened at $35.34 on Thursday. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $27.63 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. Analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth about $73,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLYW shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

