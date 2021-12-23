Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £193 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) has been given a £193 ($254.99) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £170.90 ($225.79) to £171.90 ($227.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a £170 ($224.60) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group set a £162 ($214.03) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a £170 ($224.60) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £150 ($198.18) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £164.63 ($217.51).

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £116.20 ($153.52) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is £120.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is £131.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -278.85. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 9,912 ($130.96) and a 12 month high of £196.81 ($260.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

