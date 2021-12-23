Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Trading 2.5% Higher

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO)’s stock price traded up 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 134.40 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 133.25 ($1.76). 10,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 101,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.72).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 133.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 131.41. The stock has a market cap of £84.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.99.

About Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO)

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through two segments, Components and Services. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, electrical control panels, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.