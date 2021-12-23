Flaharty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $614.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $478.54 and a one year high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $644.99 and its 200 day moving average is $582.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 target price (up previously from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.11.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.