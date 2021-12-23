FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 4th

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

FirstEnergy has raised its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. FirstEnergy has a payout ratio of 62.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.2%.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.34. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.11.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

FE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

