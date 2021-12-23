FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 4th

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.
FirstEnergy has raised its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. FirstEnergy has a payout ratio of 62.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.2%.
Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.34. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.11.
FE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.
FirstEnergy Company Profile
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.
