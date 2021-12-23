FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price target on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

FCFS opened at $67.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.27. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $54.85 and a 12-month high of $97.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.84.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in FirstCash by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in FirstCash by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in FirstCash by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FirstCash by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

