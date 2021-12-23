First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Stake Lifted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.39% of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIRR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 71.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 29,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 210,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 40,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 93.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter.

AIRR stock opened at $44.00 on Thursday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.72.

