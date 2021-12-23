First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEM) Trading 1.3% Higher

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEM) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.87 and last traded at $25.82. 79,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 114,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.