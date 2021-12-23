First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.14% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $48.26 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $51.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.93.

