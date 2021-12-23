First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,424,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582,999 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 4.11% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $110,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 130.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 31,376 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 544.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 61,417 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period.

Shares of FV stock opened at $48.26 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $51.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.93.

