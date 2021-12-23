First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FBZ) Shares Up 0.9%

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FBZ) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.45. 849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 15,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12.

