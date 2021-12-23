Financial Management Professionals Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 122,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,527,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 5.7% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $218.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.22. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $171.48 and a twelve month high of $221.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

