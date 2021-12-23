Financial Management Professionals Inc. Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned 0.17% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 342.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after buying an additional 168,711 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,322,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 49,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after buying an additional 64,164 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 185,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after buying an additional 9,423 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $118.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.37. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $119.36.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

