Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Boeing by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Boeing by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,268 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 96,595 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 31,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

BA opened at $201.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.74 and a 200 day moving average of $221.30. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $185.26 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $118.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.