Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires 11,846 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.6% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

