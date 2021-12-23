Financial Contrast: CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) versus City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

CoreSite Realty pays an annual dividend of $5.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. CoreSite Realty pays out 246.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. City Office REIT pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CoreSite Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and City Office REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. City Office REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

95.1% of CoreSite Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of City Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of CoreSite Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of City Office REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CoreSite Realty and City Office REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreSite Realty $606.82 million 12.38 $79.31 million $2.06 82.49 City Office REIT $160.84 million 5.22 $4.53 million $1.02 18.88

CoreSite Realty has higher revenue and earnings than City Office REIT. City Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoreSite Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CoreSite Realty and City Office REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreSite Realty 1 10 4 0 2.20 City Office REIT 0 3 2 0 2.40

CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus price target of $157.38, suggesting a potential downside of 7.38%. City Office REIT has a consensus price target of $17.40, suggesting a potential downside of 9.66%. Given CoreSite Realty’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CoreSite Realty is more favorable than City Office REIT.

Profitability

This table compares CoreSite Realty and City Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreSite Realty 13.87% 266.08% 4.09% City Office REIT 31.50% 15.56% 4.57%

Volatility and Risk

CoreSite Realty has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Office REIT has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CoreSite Realty beats City Office REIT on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

