Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.14.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FITB shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FITB stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.07. 2,605,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,167,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.69.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

