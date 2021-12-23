Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) CEO Sells $5,075,000.00 in Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FNF stock opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.46. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 18.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FNF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,468,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,277,000 after acquiring an additional 314,289 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 13.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 167,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 20,402 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 32.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 462,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,088,000 after acquiring an additional 113,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

