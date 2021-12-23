FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE OPFI opened at $4.87 on Thursday. FG New America Acquisition has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPFI. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,044,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,150,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,021,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in FG New America Acquisition by 100.0% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 27,621 shares in the last quarter.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

