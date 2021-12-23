FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,649 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after acquiring an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,210,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $228,625,000 after purchasing an additional 383,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FedEx by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in FedEx by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 412,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $122,995,000 after purchasing an additional 275,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $249.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.26 and its 200-day moving average is $260.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus cut their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

