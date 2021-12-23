FansTime (FTI) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, FansTime has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. FansTime has a market capitalization of $293,993.56 and $348,966.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00043298 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.32 or 0.00209538 BTC.

About FansTime

FTI is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

