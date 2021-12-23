FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.00-12.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.705-1.720 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $424.40.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $477.43 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $478.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.76.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $1,196,580.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.