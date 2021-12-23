FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $477.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $452.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.76. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $478.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.40.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.