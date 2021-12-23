FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Announces Earnings Results

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $477.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $478.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDS. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.40.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $1,196,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

