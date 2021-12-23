Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) rose 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $177.06 and last traded at $176.39. Approximately 125,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,695,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.21.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total transaction of $8,352,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,603,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,040 shares of company stock worth $25,781,111 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Expedia Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Expedia Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,865 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

