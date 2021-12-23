eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

EXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

eXp World stock opened at $35.94 on Thursday. eXp World has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 76.47 and a beta of 3.11.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $564,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $1,741,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,770,332. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in eXp World by 4.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 6.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in eXp World by 46.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in eXp World by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

