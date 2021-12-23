EvenCoin (EVN) Price Hits $0.0015

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $47,967.76 and $198,730.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.67 or 0.00379124 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008533 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000097 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000879 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $629.74 or 0.01239141 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.