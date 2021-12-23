European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU) Insider Marc Rothfeldt Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU) insider Marc Rothfeldt purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EUSGU stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,471,000.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

