ETHERLAND (ELAND) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ETHERLAND (CURRENCY:ELAND) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One ETHERLAND coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ETHERLAND has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ETHERLAND has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $46,515.00 worth of ETHERLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00042158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.11 or 0.00210142 BTC.

ETHERLAND Coin Profile

ETHERLAND is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2020. ETHERLAND’s total supply is 63,343,034 coins and its circulating supply is 21,215,316 coins. ETHERLAND’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

Buying and Selling ETHERLAND

