ESBC (ESBC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $53,900.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One ESBC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ESBC has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. ESBC has a market cap of $669,969.46 and approximately $53,900.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

