Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Graco Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Graco in a research report issued on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get Graco alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. Graco has a 1-year low of $64.34 and a 1-year high of $80.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.87.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 7,530.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $47,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.