Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Braze Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Braze in a report released on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin forecasts that the company will earn ($1.86) per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Braze’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Get Braze alerts:

BRZE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

BRZE stock opened at $75.32 on Thursday. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $55.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.46.

Braze Company Profile

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.