Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Medtronic plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Medtronic in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Rescott now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $5.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MDT. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.52.

MDT opened at $101.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.69. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 28.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $78,844,000 after purchasing an additional 139,936 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 21.2% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Medtronic by 15.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 123,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

