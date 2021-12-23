Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$14.50

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$14.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 71.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EQX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.22.

Shares of EQX opened at C$8.45 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.53 and a twelve month high of C$14.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$308.66 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.8109794 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

